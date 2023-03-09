Spring Forward Into Fun This Weekend: Weekender March 9–16

Robert Moore

It’s time once again to move our clocks ahead one hour. Daylight Saving’s Time happens at midnight on Sunday, March 12.

The Friday Night Fish Fry at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Every Friday from until April 7, the Trustees’ Table will host a fish fry starting at 5 p.m. with panko crusted Atlantic cod, house made hush puppies, French fries and coleslaw. The price is $18 for adults and $11 for kids aged 6 to 12.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

Everything leads up to the first annual Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 18. The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program is partnering with the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission to invite everyone to downtown Harrodsburg. Visit the participating locations—including the Combination On Main, Downtown Pizza Pub, La Fonda Mexican Restaurant, Lemons Mill Brewery, Rock Haven Bourbon Bar, Old Owl Tavern and Owl’s Nest at Beaumont Inn and the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits—to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500.

While visitors are encouraged to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the locations, they only have to visit the locations to get their cards punched to be eligible for the gift basket. The first 10 customers at each location will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the event. Visitors must be 21 years or older to participate. Golf carts will be available to transport visitors to the different locations, who will each have drink specials.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 9

• Lunch & Learn: Gardening 101 At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Bring your lunch and join us for a presentation from Jessica Bessin, Mercer County extension agent for horticulture, to get ready for the growing season. Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Piggin’ Out. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, March 10

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown and the unique personalities of the few Shakers that remained until the end. All ages welcome. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, March 11

• Volunteer Work Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Roll up your sleeves and lend a hand to help maintain the Shaker Village. Staff will lead small teams of volunteers on a variety of outdoor beautification projects, including painting, staining and cleaning. Work projects will total approximately six hours. Volunteers are eligible to receive 20 percent off an overnight stay (available the Thursday through Sunday nights of volunteer weekend). Use promo code VMAR when reserving room. Volunteers will also receive a continental breakfast, box lunch and a voucher for 20 percent off one meal at the Trustees’ Table. For guests ages 18 and up. Space is limited. Reservations recommended. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Saturday Matinee at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Free screening of “Till.” After Emmett Till’s brutal lynching in 1955, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Free popcorn. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Karaoke at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, March 12

Daylight Savings Time

(Clocks forward one hour)

• Lucky Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, March 14

• Monthly Meeting at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Joan House will present the ledger of Dr. Robert Wilson Thrift of the 49th Ohio Volunteers, who treated soldiers after the 1862 Battle of Perryville at his hospital in Harrodsburg. Thrift’s ledger was located in New York and purchased by the Friends of Perryville Battlefield. The leather-bound book is being transcribed by House and will be presented to the historical society starting at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. harrodsburghistorical.org.

Thursday, March 16

• Live music by Andrea Gross at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.