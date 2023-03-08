Timberlynn Yeast Named Co-12th Region Player Of The Year

Casey Roberts

Despite a season-ending injury, senior Timberlynn Yeast was named co-12th Region Player of the Year with Southwestern’s Ayden Smiddy. Yeast’s impressive career helped earn her the nomination and bid for Miss Kentucky Basketball, but as her team heads to the state tournament, cheering them on is where her focus is.

She finished with 2109 career points and 1000 career rebounds, the only Lady Titan to eclipse 2000 plus points and 1000 rebounds in school history. She also has a mile-long list of accolades including four-time 46th District All-Tournament team, four-time 12th Region All-Tournament team, two-time Kentucky 2A All-Tournament team, 2022 second team all-state, 2022 Gatorade player of the year nominee, 2022 RiseUp Sports player of the year. Yeast’s abilities helped earn her 23 division one offers.

Due to her injury, Yeast has been forced into a very unfamiliar role, one that includes her sitting on the bench. Despite Yeast’s, on-court absence she played a vital part in the Lady Titans’ 12th Region title run. She reflected on the success of her team and watched her younger sister help lead the charge for Mercer.

“Watching them win the region felt amazing, especially seeing how hard they fought through everything that has happened. Being ranked low and just proving everything that we’ve been trying to prove since we’ve been playing was incredible. They work hard and deserve every bit of it. Seeing my little sister out there do her thing was amazing. We’ve worked together so much so seeing all her hard work come all together has been great. She had to step up big this year and she’s been great,” said Yeast.

Yeast is no stranger to the Sweet 16 Tournament, as an eighth grader Yeast was a part of the last squad to win a state championship for Mercer. The state title run was naturally one of her favorite memories.

“Being a part of that second state championship, traveling with that team and winning games and just enjoying each other’s company. There was never a dull moment with that group. I’ll cherish those moments forever,” she said.

Yeast will take her talents to the University of Buffalo next season, and feels prepared for the challenge ahead.

“Having to be a leader and work hard every day I believe has put me in a position to be successful in college,” Yeast said.

