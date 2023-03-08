Get Ready For The Shamrock Shuffle

Harrodsburg Goes Green For St. Patrick’s Day

The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program is partnering with the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission to throw the first annual Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 18.

Everyone is invited to hit the streets of Harrodsburg for St. Patrick’s Day and visit participating locations to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500.

While visitors are encouraged to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the locations, they only have to visit the locations to get their cards punched and be eligible to win the gift basket.

According to Harrodsburg First, the first 10 customers at each location will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the event.

Visitors must be 21 years or older to participate.

Golf carts will be available to transport visitors to the different locations, who will each have drink specials. Live music will be available at select locations.

Participating locations include the Combination On Main (225 South Main Street), Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street), La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 South Main Street), Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue), Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street), Old Owl Tavern and Owl’s Nest at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) and the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street).

Harrodsburg First Executive Director Kaitlyn Harder said the event is modeled after similar St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls in Lexington. Harder said it’s not necessary for participants to drink at any of the locations.

Harrodsburg First and the tourist commission are looking at arranging transportation and decorations downtown.

No roads will be shut down for the event, Harder said.

Daarik Gray, the executive-director for the tourist commission, said if everything goes well this year, they would like to expand the Shamrock Shuffle next year.

Follow Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle on Facebook for updates with more information on drink specials, music acts, giveaways, contests and more.

