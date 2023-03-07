SARAH ROBINSON

Sarah Lillian Stratton Robinson, 104, of Danville, widow of Roy Robinson died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Danville Health & Rehab Center in Danville.

Born March 3, 1918, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Bascom and Annie B Stratton.

She had worked at the Model Laundry and was a member of the Mayo Christian Church.

Survivors include: one son, Bobby Joe Robinson of Harrodsburg and several grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Billy Gene Robinson; two daughters, Joyce Robinson and Judy Hafley; one brother and eight sisters.