MARY MEDLEY

Mary “Nanny” Edith Matthews Medley, 87, of Harrodsburg, widow of Ben Medley died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Born Dec. 8, 1935, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Lela Murphy Matthews.

She was a baby sitter.

Survivors include: one son, Eddie (Jake McClure) Matthews of Berea; one daughter, Sheila (Tony Bartley) Bryant of Harrodsburg; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Talt “Junior” Matthews; three brothers, James, Don and Leonard Matthews and two great-grandchildren, Lexi Goodlett and Lonnie Benard; eight sisters, Frances Davis, Alice Matthews, Ruby Grant, Betty Davis, Joetta Collier, Virginia Denny, Iona Votaw and Dorothy Davis.