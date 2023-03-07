Ralph Kenton Montgomery, 75, of Burgin, husband of Jewell Hawkins Montgomery, died Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Born on Jan. 6, 1948, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marvin and Beulah Roberts Montgomery.

He was the manager at Southern States in Harrodsburg and Lancaster, managed Shakertown Farm, worked at Bluegrass Stockyards and Keeneland, was a farmer and cattleman, was a Vietnam Veteran with the United States Army, a member of Burgin Baptist Church, Mercer Cattleman’s Association, Rotary Club, VFW and the American Legion.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Khristopher (Mary Beth) Montgomery of New Haven, and Adam (Ella) Montgomery of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Donna (Donnie) Tatum of Harrodsburg and Edna Gross of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Carrol Montgomery and one sister, Barbara Hawkins.