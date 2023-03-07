JAMES MADDOX

James “Dickie” Maddox, 90, widower of Mildred Lois Stopher Maddox died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Facility in Lawrenceburg.

Born Aug. 16, 1932, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Ralph Ledmund and Ada Drury Maddox.

He was a retired maintenance employee of Kentucky Utilities, was a Kentucky National Guard Veteran and a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

Survivors include: one son, Gary Maddox of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Shirley (Mike) Hazelton of Greensburg, Penn. and Rosalie (Omer) Drury of Harrodsburg; one sister, Mary Katherine White of Harrodsburg; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three sons, James “Jimmy” Maddox, Darrin Michael Maddox and Steven Earl Maddox; three sisters, Effie Royalty, Nancy Royalty and Mary Marie Bottoms and one great-granddaughter, Lillyann Maddox.