CINDY ROYALTY

Cynthia “Cindy” Kay Royalty, 79, widow of James Michael “Mike” Royalty, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Harrodsburg.

Born Oct. 11, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Martha Buchan Inscore.

She was a retired secretary for the plant manager at Corning, Inc. and was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church where she was a choir member and treasurer for the Goodwill Sunday School Class, was the Harrodsburg Christian Church representative for the Christian Life Center and was president of the Life Friendship Circle

Survivors include: two daughters, Tammy (Phil) Barton of Apollo Beach, Fl. and Kathy (Scott) Goodlett of Harrodsburg; twin sister, Sandy (Dave) McClary of Payson, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Larry (Beverly) Royalty of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.