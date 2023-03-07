ALAN HENDREN

Alan S. Hendren, 58, of Danville, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Dec. 24, 1964, in Mercer County, he was the son of William Edward Hendren and Judy Ann (Schooling) Hendren.

He was an employee of R.R. Donnelley and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: one son, Donnie (Hattie) Walker of Hibbing, Minn.; five sisters, Lynne (Troy) Branham of Mt. Washington, Jamie (John) Gibson of Harrodsburg, Kathy Hendren Dyke of Richmond, Kristi Hendren of Harrodsburg, Shelby Snellen of Mt. Washington; five step sisters, Diane (Mike) Reynolds of Lexington, Sheree Hayes of Bardstown, Julie Hayes of Bardstown, Laurie Snellen of Lebanon Junction and Mary Lou (Chuck) Hellard of Lebanon, Junction; two step brothers, Guy Edward (Cecilia) Snellen of Lebanon, Junction and David Eric (Maranela) Snellen of Bardstown and two grandchildren.