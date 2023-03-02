Fish Frydays, ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ Rook And More: Weekender March 2–9

Robert Moore

It’s another big weekend in Mercer County with the return of the Friday Night Fish Fry—Fish Fryday—at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 , the Trustees’ Table at Shaker Village will host a fish fry starting at 5 p.m. with panko crusted Atlantic cod, house made hush puppies, French fries and coleslaw. The price is $18 for adults and $11 for kids aged 6 to 12.

This is the second week of the Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.”The YouthStage production will also have seven school matinees Tuesday, February 27 through Friday, March 3.

And check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 2

• Teen Thursday at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by John Thomas Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, March 3

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Rook Tournament at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Menu includes sloppy Joes, chips, cake and drinks. Eat in or carry out. Starts 6 p.m. Hosted by Mackville Boosters. 859-262-5600.

•Paint and Dine at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Paint a tote bag and dine with us—finger foods, fondue and bring your own wine. Starts 6 p.m. Class fee and dinner: $65. Preregistration required. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @the Baker’s Tableky.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown and the unique personalities of the few Shakers that remained until the end. All ages welcome. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Charlotte’s Web” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). YouthStage production of E.B. White’s classic novel for children. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12 ($60 for season pass to all six Ragged Edge productions). 859-734-2839 or raggededgetheatre.com.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @112mainhburg.

• Live music by Cotter Hill and Cameron Blackburn at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, March 4

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks for all ages and skill levels. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Paint and Dine at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Paint a tote bag and dine with us—finger foods, fondue and bring your own wine. Starts 6 p.m. Class fee and dinner: $65. Preregistration required. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @the Baker’s TableKy.

• Live drama: “Charlotte’s Web” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). YouthStage production of E.B. White’s classic novel for children. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12 ($60 for season pass to all six Ragged Edge productions). 859-734-2839 or raggededgetheatre.com.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Karaoke at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, March 5

• Live drama: “Charlotte’s Web” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). YouthStage production of E.B. White’s classic novel for children. Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12 ($60 for season pass to all six Ragged Edge productions). 859-734-2839 or raggededgetheatre.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, March 7

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge as an individual or a team – max team size of four participants. Snacks provided. This program is for adults, ages 18 and up. Starts 5:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, March 9

• Lunch & Learn: Gardening 101 At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Bring your lunch and join us for a presentation from Jessica Bessin, Mercer County extension agent for horticulture, to get ready for the growing season. Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

