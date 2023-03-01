Softball Field To Open In March, Baseball Field Delayed One Month

School Board Gets Construction Update

Officials at Mercer County Schools hope the high school softball team will be able to start their season on their newly refurbished field on Tuesday, March 14, but the baseball team will be unable to make use of their new ball field for at least another month.

That was the new last week from Superintendent Jason Booher, who told the Mercer County Board of Education the baseball team can use the old field at King Middle School.

“It looks really good,” Booher told the school board at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27. He said the soccer bathroom should be completed in time for the team’s first game in March.

Booher also announced that Whitaker Bank is purchasing the score board, at a price of more than $22,342.74.

The district broke ground on the athletic complex at Mercer County Senior High School in July of last year. According to documents made available by the school board, everything will cost more than $7 million. If everything goes according to plan, it will be the first game without a port-a-potty, Booher said.

The board also approved a change order for the athletic complex to change vendors from Overhead Door of Eastern Kentucky and add that scope to Trace Creek’s contract. School officials said this is a net zero change to the overall project construction cost.

The superintendent said the district had placed the project to renovate five bathrooms at the middle school out for bid. The project will be under the original $1.1 million estimate because they don’t have to replace the pipe to the dishwasher in the kitchen.

“We just needed a new dishwasher,” Booher said. Renovations will begin the day school lets out and must be completed by time school starts.

“Half the price is plumbing,” said Booher, who said the project will bring the plumbing up to code and make the bathrooms ADA-compliant.

Booher also said at their next meeting, the board will vote to accept the local planning committee’s recommendations for the proposed new elementary school. Once they receive approval, Booher said design of the new school could take up to 12 months.

