Local Man Indicted After Firing Weapon In House

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted after threatening family members and discharging firearms.

Shawn Lee Brodeur, 47, of 335 Bethel Road, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11, after shooting firearms more than 30 times in his residence, according to the uniform citation.

According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Brodeur was intoxicated at the time and threatening his family. When deputies arrived, everyone in the residence was able to get out safely. After initially refusing to come out, Brodeur surrendered and was placed under arrest at 11:34 a.m., according to the uniform citation.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Brodeur was indicted by the Mercer Grand Jury. Charges include four class D felony counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment, and four class A misdemeanor counts of 3rd degree terroristic threatening.

Bail was set at $20,000 with the condition Brodeur has no contact with any of the victims and does not possess any firearms. Dep. Bill Cruce (MCSO) testified.

The grand jury handed up indictments last week on charges including wanton endangerment, exploiting and adult and identity theft.

