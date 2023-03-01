Lindsay Jessie Signs With Centre College

Casey Roberts

Mercer County senior Lindsay Jessie signed her official letter of intent with Centre College on Friday, Feb. 24. Jessie, a standout athlete in both basketball and track and field, inked her signature to continue her playing days for the Lady Colonels.

Jessie spoke about her commitment and why Centre was the best fit for her aspirations.

“I think a big part of Centre’s culture is their drive to succeed and I knew that they were the best fit to help me pursue both my academic and athletic goals,” said Jessie.

Jessie’s big moment came in front of a packed audience, which included family, friends, teammates and coaches. Each sector had stories and memories to share from time spent around Jessie. One recurring story was the adversity she faced and overcame at the beginning of her shot put throwing days. The consistent desire to improve is a testament to her character.

She spoke about how special it was to have so many of her closest supporters in attendance. “It meant the world to me. Seeing all of them together made me realize how much support and love I have from everyone and I am very thankful,” she said.

Jessie went on to thank her coaches and mentors for the preparation of her next chapter in life.

“I think all of my coaches, in basketball and track, have done a great job of not just preparing me athletically, but teaching me life lessons that I will carry with me through college. They taught me to work hard and have faith in myself.”

