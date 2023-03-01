Lady Titans Win 15th Consecutive District Title

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans girls basketball team (18-13) hoisted the 46th District trophy for the 15th year in a row after defeating West Jessamine (13-16) 52-39 Thursday, Feb. 23. Junior Anna Drakeford and freshman Teigh Yeast led the scoring charge against the Colts in the championship game, with a combined 37 points.

Despite the strong finish, the Lady Titans started slow thursday night allowing West Jessamine to remain competitive for the majority of the game. Drakeford sank a pair of free throws on Mercer’s first offensive possession and Yeast didn’t wait long to get involved offensively, converting an and one basket and free throw on Mercer’s next trip down the floor. Drakeford nailed two more free throws and senior Lindsay Jessie scored her first two points in the game, tallied all nine of the Lady Titans points in the first quarter. West Jessamine managed to record 10, giving them a narrow one point lead at the end of the first quarter.

To begin the second quarter the Lady Titans wasted no time going back inside to Jessie, her lay up attempt was slightly off, but Drakeford was able to grab the offensive rebound and was successful on the put back. Junior Sara Dunn reclaimed the lead for Mercer after she knocked down a 3-pointer for her first points of the night.

Drakeford scored the next six points for Mercer, giving them a 20-14 advantage halfway through the second quarter. The Colts responded by aggressively driving to the rim over and over, the talented freshman duo of Isabella Lewis and Kimberly Johnson kept West Jessamine in striking distance.

Drakeford helped her team hang onto their slight lead by scoring at all levels on the floor. In the latter minutes of the first half Drakeford scored off another offensive rebound and putback. Lewis responded by going directly at Drakeford, scoring and bringing West Jessamine within three points of the lead. Johnson completely closed the gap for the Colts on the final play of the first half, sending the squads deadlocked at 24-24 at halftime.

In the second half, Mercer’s defense began to wear down the offensive output by the Colts, allowing only six points the entire third quarter while scoring 11 of their own. Thanks to great passing and converting free throw attempts, the five point Lady Titan lead quickly turned to a double digit advantage.

Mercer went to grow the lead by as much as 13, with the final score reading 52-39. It’s become apparent the 46th District crown runs through the heart of Harrodsburg, but this Lady Titans team has their eyes set on another prize. A prize that’s been so close, yet out of their grasp in consecutive seasons. The goal from day one was to return to Rupp Arena as champions of the 12th Region. A feat that the Lady Titans have not accomplished since the 2016-2017 season.

As of press time, Mercer had yet to play their opening 12th Region match up against Danville Christian Academy.

“Winning the district tournament is always the first step in the postseason. Winning the district is always a goal we set as a team and it feels great to win it. I am proud of how the team battled and fought to get that win!” said Head coach Spivey after the championship win.

For the rest of the story—including game stats—check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.