Burgin Teachers Earn Top Honor

Three teachers at Burgin Independent School have been nominated and selected by their peers and students for the teacher of the year award.

Elementary Reading Interventionist Leslye Turner, Middle School Language Arts teacher Amanda Rulon and High School Language Arts teacher Megan Berketis will be recognized by the University of Campbellsville at their teacher of the year award ceremony.

Principal Chris LeMonds spoke about Turner’s impact on her students and fellow teachers.

“She is a leader and mentor, we have several new teachers this year and she is always there to help,” LeMonds said.

Turner expressed a great deal of praise to her students and staff for the recognition.

“This is very special to me considering my peers voted me into this position, we all work very hard to better each student,” Turner said.

Rulon, a multiple time winner, was praised for her consistency, passion and creativity with her students. Rulon believes in developing the curriculum around the interests of her middle schoolers. Rulon has even recruited baby chickens to help.

“My students are very interested in animals and agriculture pathways,” said Rulon. The young chickens bring a sense of excitement as the young writers try to discover which breed of chick they have been assigned. Rulon’s classes also partake in weekly “poultry” or poetry to those not in the loop.

Newly appointed teacher leader Megan Berketis has a reputation for being results driven, apparent by the yearly success her students have on the ACT. She contributed her success to the “family atmosphere and long term relationships built with students.”

