Burgin Lady Bulldogs Have Best Season In A Decade

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

If you happened to glance at the Burgin Lady Bulldogs record around the new year’s (2-9) the assumption could be made they were in for a very long season. The possibility of having the best record in 10 years seemed unrealistic, however that is what the 2022-2023 Lady Bulldogs were able to achieve.

Burgin began to alter their season for the better after picking up back-to-back wins at the Candy Mile Marker 711 Autism Awareness Shootout in mid January, re-energizing the Lady Bulldogs. It was around this period the team began to truly hit their stride. Senior Baleigh Thompson averaged a season best 15.5 points per game for the Lady Bulldogs during their turning point of the season.

Junior Gabby Thompson proved to be a very solid second scoring option averaging near 12 points per game. Junior Avery Gray was the undisputed leader on the glass for Burgin this season, racking 10 rebounds per game. In what is surely (unverified) some sort of record for the Lady Bulldogs, Gray grabbed 22 rebounds against Garrard county.

Juniors Hannah Simpson and Lauren ECwards both contributed in many way for the Lady Bulldogs. Their consistent energy and competitiveness meshed well with the scoring nature of Turner and Thompson, as well as the aggressive presence of Gray.

Head Coach Keith Monson also received solid outputs from some of his younger players, including freshman Ashton Lester who averaged five points and four rebounds per night. Lester played very important minutes for the Lady Bulldogs, as a versatile defender helping Burgin in the latter half of the year. Sophomore Jemma Jenkins averaged three points and four rebounds, however a large portion of what Jenkins brought to the floor could not be directly reflected on the stat sheet. Jenkins was often the team’s primary ball handler and played a huge part in setting up the Lady Bulldogs offensive sets. Kylee Sexton appeared in 29 of 30 games for Burgin. The freshman added depth to Monson’s high paced offense and toughness on the defensive end of the floor.

January was a great month for the Lady Bulldogs, Monson’s team won six games in the final two weeks…

