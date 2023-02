Philip Earl Slaven, 68, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home.

Born June 22, 1954, he was the son of the late William Ernest and Ruby Pearl (Malone) Slaven.

He was a retired truck driver for the Brick Yard.

Survivors include: two brothers, James (Betty) Slaven of Burgin and Wayne Slaven of Harrodsburg; two nieces, Stacy Everett and Crystal Gayle Kinney; one nephew, Scotty Slaven; several great nieces and nephews.