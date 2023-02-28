Paul Yoder, 78, of Salvisa, husband of Marie Gingerich, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, at his home.

Born Nov. 2, 1944, he was the son of the late Henry and Sadie (Beachy) Yoder.

He was a faithful member of Mercer Bible Fellowship.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: eight children, Marlin (Roxana) Yoder of Santiago, Costa Rica; Amanda (Eugene) Ulrich of Cleburne, Texas; David (Naomi) Yoder of Salvisa; Miriam (Raymond) Hoover of Stanley, Wisc.; Jonas (Joanna) Yoder of Winchester, Tenn.; Orpha (Ben) Horst of Belvidere, Tenn.; Ruth (Cephas) Kropf of Itasca, Texas; and Paul (Mary) Yoder of Savannah, Tenn.; five sisters, Ella Mae Landis of Pennsylvania, Orpha Mast of Virginia, Anna Marie Yoder of Tennessee, Rhoda Chavarria of Kentucky, Martha Vargas of Texas, two brothers, Nelson Yoder of Virginia and Curtis Yoder of Tennessee; 40 grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 13 step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Mark Yoder, Daniel Yoder and John Yoder; one son-in-law, Vernon Detwiler and two grandchildren.