Larry Wilham Sr., 75, of Harrodsburg, husband of Carla Lynn Stewart Wilham, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Jan. 21, 1948, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Joseph Cornelius and Mary Katherine (Davis) Wilham.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor for the Sunrise Children’s Services, was a member of the Ellers Memorials Baptist Church and the Sons of American Legion.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Kim (Tim) Reynolds and Missy Wilham Banks of Harrodsburg; one son, Larry (Patty) Wilham Jr. of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren, Storm Hall, Blade and Creed Reynolds, Jayden “Tinky” Caldwell and Cameron Caldwell; three great-grandchildren, Tramaine Dunn, Iziah Linton and Journee Hayes.