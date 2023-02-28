Jeff Tribble, 54, widower of Amy Neal Tribble, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell James B Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 7, 1968, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Bush Lewis and Betty (Bunton) Tribble Jr.

He was an Eastern Kentucky University graduate and was a maintenance operator at Corning Glass Inc.

Survivors include: one daughter, Maura Tribble; one son, Collin Tribble of Harrodsburg; one sister, Lou Anne (Daniel) Readnower of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Tommy (Rhonda) Tribble of Salvisa and Tony (Theresa) Tribble of Berea; father and mother-in-law, George and Beth Neal of Harrodsburg.