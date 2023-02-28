CORDELIA HUFFMAN

Cordelia Ann Yeager Huffman, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of John B. Huffman, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Harrodsburg.

Born July 19, 1934, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Margie Griffey Yeager.

She was retired from Corning Glass Works, attended Fairview School and was a 1952 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, was a member of the Emma Watts MEG Sunday school class at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school class and volunteered at the Christian Life Center.

Survivors include: two sons, Michael Huffman (Denise) of Bowling Green, Robert B. Huffman (Cathy) of Bowling Green; two daughters, Susan McIntosh (Lee), Sandy Winburn (Joey Webb); one brother, Cletis Yeager of Decatur, Ill.; seven grandchildren; two step grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Rudolph Yeager and Donald Yeager; one sister, Azille Yeager Satterly and one grandson, Joshua James Huffman.