BOBBI YEAST

Bobbi Jo Yeast-Bean, 62, of Harrodsburg, wife of Nate Bean, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 1, 1960, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Francis Leroy and Catherine (Dunn) Yeast.

She was a 1979 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University, was a cook for the former Aunt Gravy’s Restaurant and was a member of the Centennial Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Natalie Yeast of Harrodsburg and Takela (Terrance) Wesley of South Carolina; three sons, Craig (Tori) Yeast of Danville, Nathaniel (Veronica) Bean Jr. of Harrodsburg and Damon McKee of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Cathy Wheat of Harrodsburg; five brothers, William “Bo” Yeast, Steve (Gwen) Yeast, Nick (Debra) Ricardo Yeast I, Larry (Cequela) Yeast all of Harrodsburg and George (Dana) Yeast of Danville; three grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Rosa” Yeast and one half-brother David “Butch” Payne, three sisters, Sarah Ellis, Alicia Smith and Carol Short.