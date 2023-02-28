BETTY RAPPLEYE

Betty Jo Divine Durham Rappleye, 82, widow of Thomas D. Rappleye, died Friday, Feb. 24.

Born Nov. 10, 1940, she was the daughter of James W. Divine and Mary Pearl Fallis Divine.

She retired from Corning Glass Works and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include: one daughter, Deborah Lynn Durham Swope of Harrodsburg; one son, Charles (Norma) Owen Durham III of Harrodsburg, four grandchildren and seven great-children and one very special cat, Sonny.

She was preceded in death by one son, David Lee Durham.