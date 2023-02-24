‘Charlotte’s Web’ And More: Weekender Feb. 23–March 2

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of E.B. White’s classic “Charlotte’s Web” kicks off a two-week run on Friday, Feb. 24. The best-selling children’s novel of all time, “Charlotte’s Web” tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a pig and spider. The YouthStage production will also have seven school matinees Tuesday, February 27 through Friday, March 3. The cast features Jude Wilson and Henley Prather, who will take turns portraying Wilbur, and Sadie Peavler and Jaycie Wilcox, who will take turns portraying Charlotte. The director is Lyndsi Hersch. For more details, call Ragged Edge at 859-734-2839, visit their website at raggededgetheatre.com or visit their box office at 111 South Main Street.

This weekend also marks the end of the Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). For more details, check out the listings below, call Devine’s at 859-613-5066 or visit devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Common Grounds Coffee and Conversations At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Enjoy a cup of coffee, conversation and connection. Find out more about the library’s history and genealogy center building project as well as upcoming programs and activities Starts 9 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Feb. 24

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. Final weekend. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Live drama: “Charlotte’s Web” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). YouthStage production of E.B. White’s classic novel for children. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12 ($60 for season pass to all six Ragged Edge productions). 859-734-2839 or raggededgetheatre.com.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O with Shanna at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Celebrating the birthdays of two special women. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Feb. 25

• Geologic Walk Through Time at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Walk through millions of years of geologic time, descending along the river road into the Kentucky River Palisades. Price: $20 for annual pass holders, $30 for everyone else. Tickets non-refundable and non-transferable, includes one complimentary admission and one redeemable 20 precent off voucher for the Trustees’ Table excluding alcoholic beverages. Minors must be accompanied by a paying adult. Check in at the Welcome Center 30 minutes prior to scheduled start time. 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Cross Stitch Samplers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A rare opportunity to learn key sewing skills and examine original Shaker samplers which are seldom on display due to their fragility. All participants receive a kit with all necessary materials. Participants should have a basic understanding of cross stitch, other embroidery techniques, or sewing. $65 for annual passholders, $75 for everyone else, includes one complimentary admission and one redeemable 20 percent off voucher for the Trustees’ Table excluding alcoholic beverages. Workshop for ages 16 and up, participants under age 18 must be accompanied by paying adult. 1 to 5 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. Final weekend. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Live drama: “Charlotte’s Web” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). YouthStage production of E.B. White’s classic novel for children. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12 ($60 for season pass to all six Ragged Edge productions). 859-734-2839 or raggededgetheatre.com.

• Live music by Erica Martin and Kickstart at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Karaoke at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Feb. 26

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. Final weekend. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Live drama: “Charlotte’s Web” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). YouthStage production of E.B. White’s classic novel for children. matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12 ($60 for season pass to all six Ragged Edge productions). 859-734-2839 or raggededgetheatre.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, March 2

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.