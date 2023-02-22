Titans Drop Regular Season Finale To Warriors

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans boys basketball team took on fellow 12th Region foe Southwestern Pulaski on senior night last Thurs Feb 16. The contest began with a heartfelt moment as Senior Seth Caton made his final start. Southwestern graciously allowed Caton to record one final basket before checking off the floor for the last time as a Titan. Caton suffered a season ending injury back in December and has been sidelined since. What began as a heartfelt sentiment turned to heartbreak as Southwestern went on to play spoiler on senior night defeating Mercer 73-70 in overtime.

Despite the loss, the Titans had a strong outing on senior night. The team looked comfortable playing within their offense which resulted in shooting 51% from the floor. Junior John Lincoln Perry scored at the rim on two consecutive possessions to open the first quarter giving Mercer a 6-2 lead.

The Titans hot start was in large part due to the excellent court vision Mercer demonstrated. The team scored eight of their 14 first quarter points off assists. Mercer didn’t have nearly as much success on the defensive end of the floor. The Titans surrendered the lead for the first time ten seconds into the second quarter, falling behind 16-14.

By the 6:20 minute mark in the second period Mercer had yet to score. Southwestern took advantage and pushed the lead to six, forcing a Titan timeout. Midway through the quarter J.L Perry scored the first field goal for the Titans in nearly five minutes bringing Mercer within four points.

