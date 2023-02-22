Despite Late Rally, Bulldogs Comes Up Short Against Trinity Christian

Casey Roberts

The Burgin boys basketball teams’ season came to a painful and abrupt end Monday night Feb. 20. The Bulldogs displayed their fighting spirit until the final buzzer, fighting tooth and nail to cut a 14 point, fourth quarter deficit down to four. Burgin did not complete the comeback, but went out on their shield, falling to Trinity Christian, 68-58.

A rowdy Burgin crowd packed into Jack Coleman Sr. gymnasium to cheer on their Bulldogs in the first round of the 46th district tournament. The atmosphere in the building made an already important game feel much bigger. The opposing crowd brought the same enthusiasm, creating a perfect storm of excitement and anticipation before tipoff.

Senior Brendan Stanley gave the antsy spectators something to cheer about as he netted a 3-pointer on Burgin’s opening possession. Sophomore Maddox Hill fed the energy with a strong take to the rim, giving the Bulldogs an early 5-0 lead. The remainder of the first quarter was a power struggle for the lead. Trinity Christian positioned themselves ahead by one point at the end of the first period. As the second quarter began it became apparent Trinity Christian’s size and offensive rebounding ability would trouble Burgin. The Bulldogs played solid defense, forcing the Titans into difficult shots. However the length and athleticism of Trinity Christian’s forwards earned them numerous second chance points.

