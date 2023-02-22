Burgin Rolls Over Eminence On Senior Night

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The 12-16 Lady Bulldogs welcomed 4-19 Eminence out of the eighth region on Burgin’s senior night. Despite the Lady Warriors hanging tough until late, The Lady Bulldogs thoroughly controlled their opponents, defeating Eminence 57-32. Picking up their fourth consecutive victory.

In support of their Lady Bulldogs, Burgin residents filled Jack Coleman Sr gymnasium Fri. Feb 17. for a very special senior night. As the sole senior and leader for the Lady Bulldogs, Baleigh Turner had an important role to fill on this year’s roster, a challenge she took head on. Head Coach Keith Monson described Turner as an extension of the coaching staff on numerous occasions. “She will often fix issues on the floor that even us coaches miss,” said Monson. As a leader Turner never missed an opportunity to listen and learn. Monson praised her for being one of the most coachable players he has ever mentored. Along with all around great teamwork from the entire roster, Turner has helped Burgin show great signs of improvement in the latter half of their season.

Burgin’s teamwork was on display from the jump in Friday’s matchup. Turner found Sophomore Jemma Jenkins for the first basket of the game. Turner sent the crowd into a frenzy after hitting a 3-pointer that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Junior Gabby Thompson added two free throws just before Turner drilled another long range bomb, moving Burgin out to a 10-2 advantage. The crowd noise began to rattle the Eminence guards and the Lady Bulldogs forced a turnover, resulting in a wide open layup. Eminence now trailing 12-2 was forced to call their first Timeout with 2:00 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Out of the timeout Eminence started to find their groove, Burgin watched their lead shrank to a single point. The Lady Warriors scored nine unanswered points to close the quarter.

After closing the first quarter on a brief cold streak, the Lady Bulldogs resumed their offensive onslaught in the second period. Turner picked up where she left off, netting another 3-pointer to lead the charge for Burgin. Junior Avery Gray extended the lead to 17-11 after snagging an offensive rebound and finishing on the putback. Thompson and Turner exchanged 3-pointers, growing Burgin’s lead to 25-13 as time expired in the first half.

For the rest of the story—including full game stats—check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.