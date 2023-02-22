Burgin Looks To Get State Funds For Flood Relief Project

City Council Also Tackles Housing, Training

Burgin will receive state funds to help with flooding. Burgin Mayor Joe Monroe made the announcement at last week’s Burgin City Council meeting, which was held on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“We have been informed that we are getting state money to finish off the project,” said Monroe, who said the city will have to fill out state and federal paperwork to collect the funds. The city learned in January they will receive a $562,000 earmark grant from the federal government to alleviate flooding along Water Street, which involves installing two 30 inch pipes at least 150 feet under the city as well as pumps to control flood waters. It has been estimated the project will cost more than a million dollars.

The city council also did some house cleaning, voting to repeal old ordinances covering the extinct positions of town marshal and police court judge, slot machines and closing restaurants for church, some of which dated all the way back to at least 1925. The council also discussed some lingering issues, including who to bill for a house that had been demolished. City officials say the contractor tore down the wrong house after being given the wrong address.

“It was supposed to be across the street but he tore down ours,” Monroe said. “We had to go in and clean the mess up.”

The mayor said the total cost was $12,000. The city would be happy just to recoup the amount paid on dumpsters, which was almost $7,000. They want to donate the property to Habitat For Humanity Mercer County, but the mayor said there are still legal issues about the deed.

The council also approved a resolution to use $16,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds to remove the house on Main Street Burgin purchased last year. Monroe said the space will be used to hold the Burgin Fall Festival, which the city would like to bring back.

Another lingering headache for the city council is a wall on West Main, which the city damaged while repairing a drain that runs under it. Residents want the wall replaced. The mayor said he has no problem with installing another concrete block wall but is opposed to installing a poured wall.

City Councilman Jamie Keebortz argued the city had taken responsibility for the drain, which Burgin also does not own. The city council has been dealing with the issue for several months.

“I’m really tired of this wall,” said Councilman Doug Rulon, who moved to send the city’s contractor to replace the concrete block wall pending the homeowner’s approval.

Monroe said he’d met with Rumpke. Residents have complained about recent increases in the sewer and garbage rates. Monroe said Rumpke pointed out they provided things other cities don’t get such as two weeks of cleanup each year. Monroe said each citizen gets two trash cans at no extra cost. Anyone with rented cans can call Rumpke and they will take them off the list so they don’t have to pay any more. People can opt for two smaller cans over two large cans.

Monroe asked anyone with complaints—especially missed pick-ups—to report it to city hall as soon as possible.

“That way we can take care of it that day,” Monroe said.

The city council also heard from representative from Atmos about renewing Burgin’s franchise agreement. The only change is to increase the term from 15 to 20 years. The franchise fees remain at one percent. The council voted to put it out for bid.

