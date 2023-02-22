Troy Diaz-Ward Shoots 295 For Titans Archery

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer Archery competed at Boyle County High School this past weekend. The Elementary team placed third and shot a new season team high of 2779. Jimmy Johnson led the team placing eighth, with a score of 250/300. Westin Mills and Tori Weatherly both placed tenth in their division, shooting 248/300 and 234/300 respectively.

Despite placing sixth and showing great effort, King Middle School fell short of their goal this weekend. The Mercer High School squad competed in bullseye and their first 3D tournament. The team displayed a strong performance in their first 3D tournament placing third as a team with a score of 1640.

Individually, Kam Maddox placed third, shooting 286/300. Troy Diaz-Ward shot 283/300 placing fourth. Noland Johnson earned fifth shooting 282/300. Tyler Middleton rounded out the top 10 shooting 268/300.

In bullseye, the Mercer High School group placed second with a season high state qualifying score of 3308. Individually, Troy Diaz-Ward shot 295/300, earning him second place. Tyler Middleton earned fourth by shooting 287/300, Matthew Devine and Paige Bedard both placed sixth.

“A super effort by this team to push into the 3300s,” said Archery Coach Eric Miller. Mercer archery will have one final chance to qualify for the state tournament when they travel to Frankfort this weekend.

For more great stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.