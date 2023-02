Wilma Dean Ackerman, 93, widow of Harold “Hesh” Ackerman, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Jan. 24, 2023.

Born Sept. 28, 1929, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Mabel and Gobel Dean.

She attended business school in Lexington and owned a knitting shop in Louisville and Harrodsburg.

Survivors include nieces, nephews and several family members.