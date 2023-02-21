Nathan Hawkins, 40, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Feb. 12, 1982, in Jefferson County, he was the son of Stanley Glenn Hawkins and Donna (Settles) Hawkins of Harrodsburg.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: one sister, Crystal Gwen (David Rowland) Hawkins of Harrodsburg; one brother, Dakota Levi (Bailey) Hawkins of Harrodsburg; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Georgia Chole (Lanham) and Donald Watson Settles and Orpha Pearl Hawkins.