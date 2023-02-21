Mitch Mink, 62, husband of Debra Mink, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born July 7, 1960, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Paul Virgil and Betty Jane Reynolds Mink.

He served as a corrections officer and recently worked as a truck driver for Usher Transport, was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: four sons, Nicholas Scott Mink, Brandon Rory Mink, Cory Mink and Cody Adam Mink all of Harrodsbug; two sisters, Paula Mink Pinkston of Willisburg and Melissa Mink Williams of Harrodsburg; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Mitchell Roy Mink Jr.