LONNIE JENKINS

Lonnie R. Jenkins, 79, husband of Nancy Sharp Jenkins, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Danville.

Born July 22, 1943 in Jessamine County, he was the son of the late Herbert and Lena Jones Jenkins.

He retired from Modine Manufacturing Company and was a farmer.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Rebecca (Perry) Buchanan of Harrodsburg and Traci Vaught of Lancaster; one son, Russell (Kattie) Jenkins of Harrodsburg; one sister, Mary Georgia (Jack) Bennett of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Doris Jenkins of Danville, one brother-in-law, William “Bo” (Judy) Sharp of Florida; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.