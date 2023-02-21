LINDA SETTLES

Linda Faye Settles, 70, of Harrodsburg, widow of Glenn Settles Sr., died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at her home.

Born May 18, 1952, in Marion County, she was the daughter of the late James Robert and Hazel Dorothy (Sagracy) Benham.

She was a member of Mt. Freedom Baptist Church and was a retired Texas Instrument employee.

Survivors include: one son, Glenn “Tudor” Settles Jr. of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, David Lee Settles; two brothers, James H. and Robert Leon Benham and two sisters, Ruth Ann Benham and Doris Jean Benham Rogers.