BILLY BRITTON

Billy Carrol Britton, 86, widower of Joyce Mobley Britton, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 14, 1936, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marion Howard Britton and Mable Bugg Britton.

He was a retired diesel mechanic having worked for Mayes and Sims and Horn Ford Tractor, was a dairy and tobacco farmer, was a member of Bohon Christian Church and served as a firefighter for 47 years with Mercer County Fire Protection District, was Assistant Fire Chief of the District and was a member of Cornishville Ruritan Club.

Survivors include: one son, Ronnie (Margaret) Britton of Mercer County, two daughters, Lisa Herring of Stanford and Kathy (Harry) Peterson of Bourbon County; two brothers, Keith (Sheryl) Britton and Jerry (Alice) Britton both of Mercer County; three sisters, Sarah Mobley and Donna (Wayne) Stratton both of Mercer County and Nancy (Ron) Belcher of Boyle County, six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Billy Allen Britton; one brother, Archie Britton and two sisters, Doris Binion and Barbara Partin.