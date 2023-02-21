ANNA MYERS

Anna P. Estes Myers, 81, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Mt. Sterling, wife of Harold David Myers, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at her home.

Born July 21, 1941, in Hope, she was the daughter of the late Clarence G. and Laura Belle (Phillips) Estes Sr.

She was retired from the Traditional Bank of Mt. Sterling and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Joseph David (Toni) Myers of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, Colby (Ali) Myers and Ruth Ann Myers; five sisters, Loretta Highley, Eura Lee Jones, Virginia Hughes, Betty (Bill) Rushford and Barbara Hurst; one brother, Roscoe Estes.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one sister, Bonnie Toy, two brothers, J. B. Estes and Clarence G. Estes Jr., and two half-brothers, Thomas and Wilburn Estes.