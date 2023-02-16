Weekender Feb. 16-23: Fun At The Library And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A whole lot is happening at the Mercer County Public Library this week, from regular weekly events like Teen Thursday and Toddler Tales and Pretty Important Preschoolers on Friday to special events like Board Together—board games for adults—on Saturday and Common Grounds Coffee and Conversation on Thursday, Feb. 23.And finally, check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

And remember, Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of E.B. White’s classic “Charlotte’s Web” kicks off a two-week run on Friday, Feb. 24. For more details, call Ragged Edge at 859-734-2839, visit their website at raggededgetheatre.com or visit their box office at 111 South Main Street.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 16

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Love Local Banquet at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). A night of music, drinks and food at the annual awards dinner with the movers and shakers of Mercer County. Tickets: $50 to $60. Social hour starts 5:30 p.m. Dinner served 6:30 p.m.859) 734-2365 or mercerchamber.com or Facebook @mercerchamberofcommerce.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Feb. 17

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Rook Tournament at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Menu includes potato soup, corn bread, fried bologna, dessert and drinks Eat in or carry out. Starts 6 p.m. Hosted by Mackville Boosters. 859-262-5600.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Celebrating the birthdays of two special women. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Feb. 18

• SOLD OUT. Archaeology Hike: Pleasant Hill Mill Sites at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Easy guided hike. Discover the ruins of Shaker mills. Price: $20 for annual pass holders, $30 for everyone else. Tickets non-refundable and non-transferable. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants should check in with the tour leader at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program at the Welcome Center. All guests will drive their personal vehicles to the Center Trailhead to begin the program. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spend a nice winter afternoon with snacks and some games that may be new to you. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Live music by Erica Martin and Kickstart at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Paul Kinzer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Feb. 19

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Cubano Food Truck. Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fat Tuesday

• Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall (118 West Poplar Street). Starts 5 p.m. 859) 859-734-3569 or stphilipsharrodsburg.org.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Common Grounds Coffee and Conversations At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Enjoy a cup of coffee, conversation and connection. This month, find out more about the library’s history and genealogy center building project as well as upcoming programs and activities Starts 9 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.