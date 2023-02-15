Scott Moseley Appointed Mayor Of Harrodsburg

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Scott Moseley is the new mayor of Harrodsburg.

The Harrodsburg City Commission voted to name Moseley as the new mayor at a special-called meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Immediately after convening the meeting, the commission went into executive session to conduct interviews and deliberate. After nearly an hour, the commission returned and voted unanimously to appoint Moseley. After the meeting concluded, City Attorney Norrie Currens administered the oath of office.

“I’m proud to serve the people of Harrodsburg,” said Moseley soon after he signed the paperwork making him Harrodsburg’s new chief executive officer.

Moseley is a familiar face to local voters, having served on the Harrodsburg City Commission, where he oversaw the police, telecommunications and fire departments, for over a decade. He resigned in February 2021 after being promoted to division director over property and casualty with the Kentucky Department of Insurance. Moseley also served as deputy coroner for a long time and said he still helps Mercer Coroner Sonny Ransdell in a special investigative role when he needs assistance.

Moseley has also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Harrodsburg Fire Department and worked as an with EMT with Mercer County Emergency Medical Services. In addition, his father, James Moseley, also served on the city commission.

In 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Moseley to serve as judge-executive for Mercer County. Moseley lost in the 2022 election to Sarah Steele. Billy Whitenack, who won the mayoral election in 2022, resigned earlier this year. City Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham has since served as mayor pro tem.

Having served with the city and county governments, Moseley said his main objective is to help all the people of Mercer County work together to improve the community.

There will be a mayoral election later this year. The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, while the general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at noon.

