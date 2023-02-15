Mercer Archery Teams Hit Season Highs In Latest Competition

Casey Roberts

Mercer Archery hosted their last home tournament of the season this weekend. The elementary team shot a new season high of 2684 earning third place. The youngest of the Titan archers continue to improve every outing.

Wyatt Robinson placed third shooting 246/300, Westin Mills placed fifth with a score of 245/300. Zoey Robinson shot 220/300, Davison Steele finished with a score of 231/300. Both placed tenth in their division.

All focus has now turned to qualifying for state. The elementary squad still has one last push to achieve their goal of making it into the biggest tournament of the year.

King Middle also improved on their team score. Shooting a season team high of 3085, was good enough to earn third place. Seth Chunglo placed fourth shooting 267/300, Levi Robinson placed fifth best with 264/300. Maggy Hood shot 264/300 for eight place and Khloe Maddox finished with 264/300 earning ninth.

Mercer High school placed second with a score of 3294. Kam Maddox finished in third place shooting 284/300. Troy Diaz Ward finished with a score of 284/300, Madelyn Goodlett scored 277/300. Both earned fourth in their respective high school division.

Paige Bedard and Tyler Middleton both took sixth place shooting 275/300 and 279/300. Jace Good finished in seventh place with a score of 276/300. Mercer’s high school squad shot right at their average as a team, but individually made wonderful strides.

The archery team will return to action this weekend at Boyle County High School.

