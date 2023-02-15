Man Arrested After Firing Weapon In House More Than 30 Times

Robert Moore

A Harrodsburg man has been arrested and charged after threatening family members and discharging firearms. Shawn Lee Brodeur, 47, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11, after shooting firearms more than 30 times in his residence, according to the uniform citation.

According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Brodeur was intoxicated at the time and threatening his family. When deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office arrived, everyone in the residence was able to get out safely. After initially refusing to come out, Brodeur surrendered and was placed under arrest at 11:34 a.m., according to the uniform citation.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty praised the job his deputies did deescalating what had the potential to be a dangerous situation.

“I’m extremely proud of them,” Kelty said.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Brodeur was arraigned in Mercer District Court on charges including four counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree terroristic threatening and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Brodeur pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court documents. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Feb. 23, for a preliminary hearing.

Brodeur is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

