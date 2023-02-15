Lincoln County Smothers Titans In 12 Region Match-Up

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Senior High School boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln County on Saturday, Feb 11, to square off against the defending 12th Region champions. The Patriots demonstrated why they were picked by many to repeat as Region champs with their defensive performance against Mercer’s talented scorers. The Titans did not have a single starter score more than five points and the lack of offensive output led to Mercer falling 67-34.

The Titans had a tough weekend, playing two games in as many days, the first of which came Friday night at Rockcastle County. Early in that contest Mercer appeared up for the challenge, leading most of the game including an eight point lead heading into the final quarter. Unfortunately the “comeback” ghost came by to haunt Mercer once again. Rockcastle managed to even the score by the end of regulation, and went onto defeat the Titans 69-65.

Although Saturday’s match-up at Lincoln County had a much different feel, the opportunity to reclaim some valuable momentum was available for the taking. Lincoln struck first with a made layup shortly after the tip. For nearly the next three minutes both teams held one another scoreless. Sophomore Trevor Ellis’s fast break basket broke the scoreless drought and tied the game at 2-2. Lincoln reclaimed the lead after scoring four straight points. Mercer responded with a 3-pointer by junior Jackson Perry after an offensive rebound by freshman Ashton Drakeford bought an extra possession for Mercer. Rebounding was a bright spot for the Titans in the game. Mercer won the battle on the boards 34-30.

The Titans will honor their seniors tonight, Thursday, Feb. 16, between games of the boy/girl double header against Southwestern. The boys game will start approximately at 7:30 p.m.

For the full story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.