Ice Cold Shooting Leads To Burgin Loss Against Nicholas County

The Burgin boys basketball team welcomed Nicholas County into the Jack Coleman Sr. Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb 9. The Bulldogs started strong but went through a cold shooting streak that led to an insurmountable deficit. Nicholas County defeated Burgin 61-45.

The season to this point has not played out the way Burgin envisioned it. After starting the year with encouraging wins over Francis Parker and Trinity Christian the Bulldogs felt they had begun to hit their upward swing. Plans of a historic season were derailed when starting point guard and team

leader Jacob Qualls suffered a hand injury that sidelined him for nearly two months. In that span Burgin went 2-10. The absence of Qualls altered the responsibilities of his teammates.

Qualls has since returned to action but he and his team are still working out the kinks and habits built during their time without him. In Burgins latest test they were tasked with a scrapy Nicholas County team.

The first quarter was a very competitive battle between the teams. Burgin had success with their full court pressure and converted nearly half of their 16 first points at the rim. The Bulldogs held a 16-11 lead at the end of the first period.

Qualls found Stanley for a layup that extended the Burgin lead to 18-11. Nicholas County facing their largest deficit kicked their offense into gear. Just seconds before the halftime buzzer Nicholas County moved ahead 25-23.

Burgin finishes the regular season Friday, Feb. 17, when Whitefield Academy comes to town on senior night. The Lady Bulldogs will take the floor first on senior night, matching up with Oneida Baptist Institute at 6 p.m. The boys game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

