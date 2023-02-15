Harrodsburg Names Tim Hurt New Police Chief

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Tim Hurt is the new chief of the Harrodsburg Police Department.

On Monday, the Harrodsburg Police Department voted unanimously to promote Hurt to chief of police at $30 an hour pending background check and blood test.

Hurt joined the HPD as the assistant police chief in 2019. Before that, he served as a law enforcement training instructor at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training for nine years. Hurt was appointed interim police chief on Jan. 23, after the surprise departure of Chief Brian Allen.

The city commission voted to promote Hurt after an executive session. At the same meeting, the commission voted to transfer the former police headquarters on North Greenville Street from the police department to the cemetery department for budgetary purposes effective March 13.

