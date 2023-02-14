PAUL GERTON

Paul Clifton Gerton, 70, of Elizabethtown, husband of Joyce M. (Jones) Gerton, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Lyndon Woods Care & Rehabilitation in Louisville.

Born Jan. 13, 1953, in Springfield, he was the son of the late Norris and Ann Marie (Key) Gerton.

He was a graduate of Washington County High School and received a bachelors degree from McKendree University, was a Command Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Lakeside Worship Center in Elizabethtown.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Affica Michele (Eric) Garnett of Louisville; one son, Ronald Anthony Biggs of Pittsburgh; four sisters, Pamela (Kavin) Stepp and Martha Johnson both of Nicholasville, Deborah Garr and Delena Jackson both of Lexington; three brothers, Norris Gerton of Lexington, James Ronald (Janice) Gerton of Springfield and Richard (Jean) Gerton of Homer, LA; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several family and friends.