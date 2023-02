Michael David Hreha, 70, of Harrodsburg, died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at his residence.

Born Sept. 20, 1952, in Liberty, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Orpha Lee Wheeler Hreha.

He retired from Hitachi and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include: one brother, Tommy (Brenda) Hreha of Stanford; one sister, Karen (Ronnie) Luttrell of Liberty; aunts and nieces.