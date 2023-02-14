JOHN ECKLER

John Samuel Eckler, 84, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington.

Born in Ravenna, he was the son of the late Francis Blaine and Alice Shearer Eckler.

He was a retired Navy Investigator, had attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Maryland and a 32nd Degree Mason.

Survivors include his wife Donna Eckler of Harrodsburg.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Renee Eckler Ross and three brothers, Francis Eugene Eckler, Robert Lee Eckler and William “Bill” Eckler.