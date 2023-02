Bobby Gene Reeves, 76, Harrodsburg, husband of Janice McFarland Reeves , died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home.

Born Aug. 15, 1946, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Omer and Geneva (Hill) Reeves.

He was a retired Jackson Chair employee and a member of the First Baptist Church of Danville

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Tonya Marie (Jonathan) Stites of Lexington; one sister, Betty Adams of Lincoln County; two nieces and one nephew.