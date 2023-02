Anne LaLoge “Duchess” Freeman, 67, of Harrodsburg, widow of Jerald Freeman, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home.

Born Nov. 26, 1955, in the Panama Canal Zone, she was the daughter of the late David LaLoge and Margaret Kerr.

She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was a member of the Christian church.

Survivors include: one son, Jeremy Drew Hansford of Harrodsburg.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard LaLoge.