Ann Nita Arens Crawley, 67, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Lexington.

Born March 5, 1955 in Logansport, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Gregor Martin Arens Jr. and Mildred Ellers Arens.

She was a zone manager for Paradies Shops and was a member of Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one son, John Wayne Crawley of Salvisa; one daughter, Jessica Ann Crawley of Lexington; one brother, Skip Arens of Lexington; one sister, Ellen Arens Provost of Melbourne, Fla.; and four grandchildren.