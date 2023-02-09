Weekender Feb. 9–16: Valentine’s Day, Show Your Love For Mercer And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Valentine’s Day is coming up and it’s time to show your love. Show your love for Mercer County, that is, at the Mercer Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Love Local Awards Dinner, which happens Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 5:30 p.m. The chamber is inviting everyone to take the night off to meet the movers and shakers while enjoying a great meal. It’s an opportunity to grow your network while still having fun.

Other Valentine’s Day events include an Italian Dinner and Paint and Sip at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards on Saturday, Feb. 11, and live music by Andrew Palmer at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 9

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Feb. 10

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Celebrating the birthdays of two special women. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Feb. 11

• Introduction to Beekeeping at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Practical instruction on the honeybee life-cycle, equipment, site selection, basic pest management and what to expect in your first year as a beekeeper. Participants will also take home a beginner beekeeping book. Price: $50 for annual pass holders, $65 for everyone else. Includes beekeeping workshop, complimentary admission, one boxed lunch and 20 percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table excluding alcoholic beverages. Ages 14 and up; adult supervision required. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Saturday Matinee: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Free screening and popcorn of the latest Marvel masterwork, the third highest grossing movie of 2022. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Valentine’s Italian Dinner and Paint and Sip at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an Italian dinner followed by a fun paint and sip with artist John Logan, who will help you discover your inner Picasso. Price: $50 includes dinner, beverages and paint supplies, $35 for just the paint and sip. Dinner starts 5:30 p.m., paint and sip starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-1713 or Facebook @LoganVineyards.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Duncan Shadrack at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Feb. 12

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day

• Valentine’s Night with live music by Andrew Palmer at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Thursday, Feb. 16

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Love Local Banquet at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). A night of music, drinks and food at the annual awards dinner with the movers and shakers of Mercer County. Tickets: $50 to $60. Social hour starts 5:30 p.m. Dinner served 6:30 p.m.859) 734-2365 or mercerchamber.com or Facebook @mercerchamberofcommerce.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.